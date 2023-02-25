Ericsson it is a company that you may not even know about but which actually plays a fundamental role in the technology arena with regards to mobile broadband and 5G. In particular, it is a Swedish company that still today plays a leading role in our country. But today we are not here to praise her, but to talk to you of yet another wave of layoffs.

Ericsson lays off 8,500 employees

The technology sector has been in crisis for some time now and as you may know this has led to an unprecedented wave of layoffs in recent months, with really important companies that have had to lay off thousands and thousands of employees, as happened for example with Google.

Apparently, now Ericsson also could not do without them. In fact, the Swedish company had to lay off many employees all over the world, with approx 1400 redundancies at home and a total of 8500 globally:

“How job cuts will be handled will vary depending on local practices in the country. […] In several countries, the reduction in personnel has already been communicated this week.”

This is a really large number which however will allow the company to save around 814 million euros, which makes it quite easy to understand the reasons behind this difficult choice. We can’t help but wonder when this crisis will finally give us a break and of course we are very sorry for all the employees who now they will have to look for a new job.