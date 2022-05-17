The last two GPs staged in Imola and Miami showed a technically superior Red Bull Ferrariin turn protagonist of a flawless world start with Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, author of two victories in Sakhir and Melbourne, is today at the top of the world championship on the eve of the Spanish GP, in a ranking situation that sees him ahead of 51 points over his teammate Carlos Sainz.

This is a condition that has prompted several fans and commentators to ‘nominate’ the number 16 Ferrari as first guide of the Scuderia di Maranello, also due to the mistakes made by the Spaniard in Imola and previously in Australia, which resulted in a double ‘zero’. Speaking of new hierarchies, among those in favor of the role of leader for Leclerc is the one who shared the Alfa Romeo garage with the Monegasque, before the latter passed to the Ferrari court in 2019: Marcus Ericsson.

The Swede, currently involved in IndyCar, has in fact underlined this aspect, explaining it in detail in the podcast F1 Nation: “Charles is taking the leadership role this year, and I am convinced that Ferrari will have to support him – he has declared – Carlos is trying to stay ahead of Charles but, as we have seen in the past, it is always good for a team aiming for the world championship have a clear leader, as have been Max and Lewis Hamilton in recent years. So, I think support will always be on Charles’s side. Already in 2018, when he debuted in Formula 1, it was immediately understood that he was an extremely fast driver – he added – there is no question about that, and I think everyone sees it as far as his work ethic is concerned as well. Even then he was determined to do well and to learn, and I remember that he asked me a lot of questions at a time when I already had some experience. But he was very fast right from the start: he is his own worst critiche criticizes himself when he makes mistakes, admits them and learns from them, becoming even stronger “.

Limited to the pressure that Leclerc can feel in the race in the struggle for leadership, Ericsson expressed his opinion on the basis of what he learned in the season lived alongside him: “He’s a cold guy and I think he’ll be fine under pressure, so I think he’ll do very well – commented – from what I’ve seen, the more pressure there was on him, the better he behaved. I think he has been frustrated in the last two years because Ferrari didn’t have the car to really fight up front, and now they have it. From what we have seen so far, it seems that he can give his best when he has this pressure on him ”.