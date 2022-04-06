London (dpa)

Sven-Goran Eriksson, former coach of the England national football team, believes that the “Three Lions” are the “most likely candidate” to win the World Cup in 2022.

Gareth Southgate’s team reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup in Russia in 2018, which is equivalent to England’s best effort in the World Cup since winning the title, when it hosted the tournament in 1966, then England appeared for the first time in the final of a major tournament since 1966. When they faced Italy in the final match of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020” last year, but lost on penalties.

Ericsson had coached the England national team in the 2002 and 2006 World Cup finals, and qualified for the quarter-finals in both editions respectively, and also qualified for the same round in Euro 2004.

Ericsson failed to lead England to the World Cup despite having a golden generation at the time, after losing in 2002 against Brazil, then against Portugal in the Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup, but the Swede believes that Southgate has the right to be considered among the candidates to win the World Cup. In fact, he sees him as the best candidate overall, to succeed in Qatar later this year.

“I think they are one of the big teams that can win the World Cup, and maybe they are the favorites to win the title,” Ericsson told Stats Performance, a sports data and analysis network.

“I’m not sure how strong Brazil and Argentina are at the moment, but in Europe, Italy is ‘not’ there, Spain, I don’t think they are good enough to win the World Cup either,” Eriksson added. Germany, no one ever knows what they can do, Belgium is always a good team.”

Ericsson also believes that England should easily advance from Group B, as they were drawn by Iran, the United States, Ukraine, Scotland and Wales.

“The group with England includes Iran and the United States and then Ukraine or Scotland or Wales, I mean, it’s always difficult in the World Cup group stage, but I can’t see that they will not top that group,” Eriksson stressed.

“It is impossible, they will win the group easily, then it always depends on who they face in the next round, and then if you win there, you will go to the quarter-finals.”

He concluded his speech by saying, “So, with a little luck and no injuries, with

Relying on some important players and so on, England can do that.”