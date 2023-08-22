Ericsson recently signed an agreement that will lead to the opening of an artificial intelligence laboratory at the RMIT University facility in Hanoi, Vietnam. This move represents an expansion of the already existing collaboration between Ericsson and the university, which focuses on training in emerging technologies and the 5G network. The main objective of this new laboratory will be to conduct industrial research aimed at the use of artificial intelligence for initiatives falling within the scope of Industry 4.0. In a joint statement released by the parties involved, the game-changing potential of artificial intelligence in several key industries is highlighted. Among these, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and transport management stand out, sectors where the application of AI could lead to significant improvements in terms of efficiency and innovation.

Australia-based RMIT and Ericsson already have a strong partnership focusing on educating students in emerging technologies, including 5G, machine learning, industrial automation, cloud computing and augmented reality /virtual. This new breakthrough underscores the two institutions’ commitment to accelerating the adoption and understanding of these advanced technologies. Denis Brunetti, Ericsson’s regional manager for Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, stressed that this initiative will not only contribute to the creation of a highly skilled workforce in Vietnam through strategic partnerships between industry and academia, but will also help nurture the ecosystem of start-ups and innovation in the country. Brunetti also highlighted that this step forward represents an important contribution towards achieving Vietnam’s national goal of becoming a local hub for artificial intelligence by 2030.