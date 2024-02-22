The return of the best version of Pachuca has come to fruition after last semester was more than complex for Guillermo Almada's team. Right now, the Tuzos squad is at a very outstanding level of performance, being to this day the best offense so far in the tournament. It cannot be denied that this is largely due to the coach's work, however, the level of several players is key to the resurgence, one of them, Erick Sánchez, who is the great desire of the greats for the summer, they report from Total soccer.
The most recent reports affirm that both América and Chivas are amazed by Sánchez's sporting level, a pleasure that he has had for a long time, but that grows week by week, especially now that the Mexican has 4 goals and 3 assists in the tournament. , being the best midfielder in the country, which is why both Coapa and Guadalajara have Erick as their first target in the summer market.
Sánchez's idea is to maintain the current level, sign a good Copa América and from there, make the leap to Europe, however, Grupo Pachuca's position continues to be to accommodate the Mexican in the local market, since the Martínezes expect a figure of at least 10 million dollars for the '10', an amount that both Guadalajara and the Eagles would have to pay if they really have the desire to add the playmaker to their ranks.
