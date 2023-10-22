Erick Sánchez is by far the best footballer of the Tuzos del Pachuca. At 23 years old, he is the strong man in Guillermo Almada’s team, not only in the center of the field, but on all lines. Furthermore, ‘Chiquito’ has earned a position within the Mexican National Team and has gone from being a substitute to a permanent starter for Jaime Lozano over people with more emblems, marking the German team on this FIFA date.
Despite the fact that Pachuca is in its worst moment in years, Sánchez remains firm and at a high sporting level, which is why there is much talk that this winter the Mexican will permanently leave the club from the state of Hidalgo. During the week, it was reported that América has its sights set on his signing through an exchange with Richard Sánchez as a bargaining chip, however, everything indicates that the future of the national team will be in Europe.
W Deportes reports that Pachuca y Sánchez is negotiating a transfer with Feyenoord for the month of January and the source affirms that the movement is progressing quickly and positively. Erick would arrive at the Rotterdam team as a replacement for Kokcu, former captain of the team who left in the summer and who has left an important gap in the squad, which the Mexican could well solve, because by keeping his distance, in a high-profile player. and style similar to those of the Turkish.
