Erick Sabater had an important and mediatic passage through Peru, from the entrance to well-known reality shows such as “This is war” and “Combat” until his public sentimental relationship with Micheille Soifer. Likewise, he was also crowned as Mister Universe in 2012 in order to represent his native Dominican Republic. However, a fact that few knew was his real name and that Erick would be his artistic name, which he has used for many years. In the next note, he knows all the details.

What is the real name of Erick Sabater?

Erick Sabater It arrived in the national territory and was presented as such. Thousands of fans and even television figures believed that this was his real name; However, it was not until a few years ago that an entertainment program revealed his immigration card, in which he appeared as “Heriberto de Jesús”.

This, without a doubt, caused the surprise of the attendees of that television space, who were astonished because they did not know the truth behind the Dominican. Along these lines, thousands of users were not surprised.

Erick Sabater and the time he was Mister Universe

He Mr. Universe It is a very close contest by various competitors who come from different countries to obtain the title. On July 12, 2012, the fifth edition of this contest will be held in Santo Domingo, that is when Erick manages to be crowned and gives this great victory to his country.

Erick Sabater and his time on reality shows

After Erick Sabater won the Mister Universe, the Dominican arrived in Peru looking to continue his career and not lose his popularity. In this sense, the ex-model made his entry to “This is war” and belonged to the cobra team. Due to his reach and popularity, years later he went through “Combate”.

Erick Sabater’s new businesses

The influencer now does not reside in Peru, but instead traveled to the United States to start a new life. He is now dedicated to the rental of properties and yachts. Erick lives in Miami, where he also started a jewelry business and is now the father of a family.