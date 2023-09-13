The technical assistant of the soccer team Costa Rica, Erick Rodríguezdied this Tuesday in Amsterdam during the team’s tour of friendly matches in Europe, the Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF) reported.

(Also read: Tragedy: Costa Rica technical assistant dies while the team was playing the match)

“The Costa Rican Football Federation regrets to announce the death of the technical assistant of the senior team, Erick Rodríguez Santamaría” who last Saturday “presented a health issue during the transfer from Amsterdam, Netherlands”, where the team made a stopover in their journey to Zagreb.

(Of interest: Costa Rica coach bursts into tears when talking about the death of his assistant)

Reality

“That same day the Federation made contacts for his wife to travel to Netherlands, who managed to arrive last Monday. However, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, his health condition worsened and unfortunately Erick Rodríguez died alongside his wife,” the note adds.

The FCRF expressed that “it regrets this news, and at the same time is working on all the details for the repatriation of the body, in conjunction with the Costa Rican embassy in Netherlands“.

Who was?

Erick Alberto Rodríguez Santamaría was born in Guapiles, Costa Rica, December 4, 1973.

(You can read: ‘It is a brilliant generation’: Leyenda de Colombia sees the tricolor as a strong team).

He made his debut as a coach on October 15, 2015, when he was in charge of the Municipal Liberia in the First Division.

Erick Rodríguez and coach Claudio Vivas.

He faced that time CS Uruguay of Coronado, game that ended tied 11-1. He left the club with a record of 62 games, 17 wins, 17 draws and 28 losses.

In 2020 it went to Jiracal Sercoba and, between 2021 and 2022, he directed Santos de Guápiles. He was coach of the U-17 team in 2022 and of the U-23 team a year later.

(Chile vs. Colombia, in suspense: alert grows due to the state of the Monumental field)