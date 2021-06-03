Erick Osores finally got over the coronavirus and he was discharged after spending nine days in the Pan American Village. The famous sportscaster was excited when he left the venue and said goodbye to the health personnel who attended him.

After going through some difficult days due to the illness, the América Televisión host was able to return home. Through social networks, he shared moving images with front-line workers.

“Take care. Thanks to my new friends at the Pan American Village! We are back in the game “, he wrote in his official account of Instagram.

Although he has not confirmed when he will return to his work in Soccer in America, some of his colleagues have sent him tender messages of congratulations for his courage in facing COVID-19.

This was the case of Rebeca Escribns, who expressed her happiness to see her colleague healthy. She also remembered Federico Salazar. Before we start the news of the show, I want to send a very big kiss to our dear Erick Osores. Bravo. With that same force, we are going to applaud for Federico to come out, ”he said.

Days ago, the journalist had a small farewell party with the health care staff of the sports center, which was implemented by EsSalud to house thousands of patients who contracted the coronavirus.

Erick Osores was discharged after overcoming the coronavirus. Photo: Instagram / Erick Osores

Through a message, Erick Osores was grateful for the care he received during his stay.

“Thank you for all your love and obviously for how you have taken care of me . I value with all my heart what they have done for me and I am almost ready to go. I want you to know that I will never forget you. In the Pan American Village you will find much more than health professionals, you will find people committed to body and soul and that is priceless, “he said.

