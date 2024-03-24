Long live love! Gianella Paz lit up social networks in advance of the expected meeting of Peru vs. Nicaragua. The young influencer is dating the soccer player Erick Noriega and they met at the stadium Alejandro Villanueva to see your partner's performance in the match. Although it was not certain that the athlete would make his debut on the field and accumulate minutes with the Blanquirroja, the young influencer was very excited with the results and shared them with hundreds of her followers on social networks.

What did Gianella Paz say about Erick Noriega's debut in the Peruvian team?

Gianella Paz It was recorded in the stands of the Matute stadium minutes before the start of the match between Peru vs. Nicaragua. The young woman was wearing a national shirt and she did not hesitate to express her nerves about the possible soccer debut of her boyfriend, Eric Noriegaon Everyone's Team.

“Praying to God that he makes his debut and, if he does, that he takes away all his fears on the field,” said the message that the young woman uploaded to her social networks. In the video that accompanied this legend, the young woman appears singing the national anthem, visibly excited by the moment.

Who is Gianella Paz, the girlfriend of soccer player Erick Noriega?

Gianella Paz Pacheco is a 23-year-old Peruvian girl. According to her Instagram profile, on which she has more than 14,000 followers, she is recognized as a professional model. In addition to her career in modeling, she participated in various beauty pageants and has been crowned Miss Teen Peru Callao in 2016, and later Miss Earth Peru and Miss World Callao in 2022.

Despite her dedication to fashion and the catwalks, Gianella Paz did not neglect her higher education. She chose to study Psychology at the César Vallejo University and, after several years of dedication, she obtained her professional degree in this specialty.

In addition to her career in modeling and her achievements in beauty pageants, Gianella Paz Pacheco also had a foray into the sports field as a professional in the National Volleyball Federation. According to her Facebook profile, she competed in several beach volleyball matches. Currently, she continues her development as a model and maintains an active presence on social networks, in which she shares aspects of her daily life.

When Jorge Fossati made it public that Erick Noriga would be part of the Peruvian team, the footballer's family did not hesitate to show their emotional reaction on social media. However, the person who was most moved and who even shed some tears was his lover, Gianella Paz Pacheco. “The emotion and joy I feel is enormous, because I know how much you have fought to reach this moment. What pride, my life,” wrote the young model on her Instagram account.

Who is Erick Noriega, the new player of the Peruvian team?

Erick Noriega, a young center of Japanese descent, began his career at César Vallejo University. After standing out in the Trujillo team, he was recruited by Alianza Lima for their youth divisions, where he even became captain. In 2016, he returned to Japan to join Shimizu S-Pulse, where his excellent performance earned him a call-up to the under-19 team, facing and scoring against Belgium.

Later, he was loaned to Machida Zelvia and also played in Germany with SV Traelen, although his adventure in Europe ended due to a lack of opportunities. However, in early 2023, he is presented with a new opportunity in Peru.

