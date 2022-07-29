Deputy says he wants to increase state representation in Congress and stressed the importance of alliance with União Brasil

the state deputy Erick Musso (Republicans) withdrew this Thursday (28.Jul.2022) from the electoral race for the government of Espírito Santo. The politician informed that now he is going to try to be elected to the Senate.

On a video published on his Instagram profile, Musso stated that the decision was made to “raise the debate” and increase state representation in the National Congress.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the federal deputy Felipe Rigoni (União Brasil), which also abandoned the idea of ​​running for governor of Espírito Santo to seek re-election in the Chamber.

Musso stated that the alliance between União Brasil and Republicans is “fundamental” and gives more strength to the candidacy of both parties for Congress. According reported O Power 360, Roberto Casagrande (PSB) leads the polls of intention to vote for governor in Espírito Santo.