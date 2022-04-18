Erick Gutiérrez is a footballer who has not had it easy during his adventure in European football. The Pachuca youth squad arrived at PSV Eindhoven of the Eredivisie in mid-2018. However, due to various factors, including injuries and game losses, ‘Guti’ had struggled enormously to find a place in the farm team.
In the second half of the 2021/2022 season, the Mexican midfielder has become a fixture in Roger Schmidt’s scheme.
This weekend, in the final of the Dutch Cup, the soccer player of the Mexican National Team was crowned champion of the Dutch Cup with PSV. The rojiblanco team was down on the scoreboard, after a goal by Ryan Gravenberch in the 23rd minute. However, the Aztec soccer player evened the scoreboard with a popcorn score in the 48th minute. Cody Gakpo, one of the jewels that remains in Eindhoven, put Final figures at minute 50.
Gutiérrez started and played the entire match. The midfielder wins more and more minutes with PSV and works better. In recent days it has been rumored that the player from Ahome, Sinaloa, could emigrate to Benfica this summer. At 26 years old, ‘Guti’ is finding his best form on the Old Continent and he still has a long future ahead of him.
The duel of Mexicans was won by Gutiérrez. Edson Álvarez started as a starter for Ajax and came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute. Although the Amsterdam team lost the Dutch Cup, they are still leaders of the Eredivisie and have a four-point advantage over the Granjeros in the general table.
