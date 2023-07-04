After several weeks of rumors, Eric Gutierrez was officially announced as reinforcement of Chivas de Guadalajara this sunday july 2. In this way, the Sacred Flock will have a dream midfield for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League and will try to stay at the top of the table.
In an interview with Chivas’ Youtube channel, ‘Guti’ indicated that he had other offers to remain in European football, however he opted for the offer from the rojiblanca institution due to various factors. The former PSV Eindhoven player confessed that he had always wanted to play for the Flock.
“I am very happy. Those who are very close to me know what this means to me. From the first approach, the Chivas option was always first, above all. I had options in Europe. Here in Mexico I had other options, but in my head was always Chivas… and nothing, happy to be here”
– Erick Gutiérrez, new Chivas player
The youth squad player from Pachuca highlighted Chivas de Guadalajara’s tradition of playing with pure Mexican elements and also indicated that he has already felt a bit of the passion that rojiblancos fans give to their players.
During this interview, Erick Gutiérrez indicated that he kept awake watching the matches of the Flock in the Clausura 2023. This was due, added ‘Guti’, to the good friendship he has with Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, rojiblanco captain.
Fernando Hierro, sports director of Chivas, defined Gutiérrez as a “vital” player for the Flock and stressed that he is an element with a lot of experience thanks to his seasons in Europe and his participation with the Mexican National Team.
