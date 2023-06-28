The Mexican Chivas Guadalajara is working to bring PSV midfielder Érick Gutiérrez back to Mexico. The 28-year-old ‘Guti’ is open to interest and has been talking to the club from the second city of his native country for a while.

Chivas has to transfer several million to PSV if the club succeeds in getting Gutiérrez’s yes. He actually wanted to continue his career in Europe, but at the moment the Mexicans have good credentials to take him over from PSV.

PSV bought Gutiérrez in 2018 for 7 million euros. Especially in Roger Schmidt’s second season as coach, the midfielder was of great value in Eindhoven, but last season under Ruud van Nistelrooij the number of minutes played was disappointing. Last year he extended his contract in Eindhoven until mid-2025.