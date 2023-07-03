Érick Gutiérrez will definitely go to Chivas from Guadalajara. The Mexican midfielder is exchanging PSV for the team from his native country and the people of Eindhoven will earn quite a bit from it.

PSV will receive an estimated 5.5 million euros for ‘Guti’, including bonuses. As a result, his contract that runs until mid-2025 has been bought off immediately and both parties can continue. Gutiérrez wanted to leave after a personally disappointing season.

Initially, Gutiérrez preferred to stay in Europe, but Chivas provided another route. The Mexicans have contact with PSV through a partnership and after throwing some balls, a sale of ‘Guti’ turned out to be negotiable for all parties. The PSV player, popular in Eindhoven, therefore returns to the Mexican league after five years, from which he will leave for PSV in 2018 for around seven million euros.

PSV bought Gutiérrez in the summer of 2018 for around 7 million euros from Pachuca. Especially in Roger Schmidt's second season as coach, the midfielder was of great value in Eindhoven, but last season under Ruud van Nistelrooij the number of minutes played was disappointing. Last year he extended his contract in Eindhoven until mid-2025.

The left-footed midfielder played a total of 141 games for PSV, in which he scored twelve goals and twelve assists.