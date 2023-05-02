Erick Gutiérrez’s three years at PSV have been inconsistent. The Mexican in his first year was a full substitute despite having a brilliant start. His second year was different, key and crucial within the starting eleven, untouchable for the coaching staff on duty. And now, in his third stage, the national team has had periods in which he has not even played as a substitute and others where he was brilliant due to the balance he delivers to the squad. At the end of the road, irregularity.
This weekend the Mexican won the Netherlands Cup. However, and beyond the joy of victory, the player was not entirely satisfied, since his role was that of a substitute and he did not add minutes until overtime. The player’s dissatisfaction with his low participation was such that at the end of the game he stated that he has offers on the table and indicated that he will analyze them in detail, since he does not consider that he deserves to be part of the substitute draw.
Erick has opened up, confirms that there are four offers on his table, something that we inform you about in 90min about the interest of the Premier League, LaLiga and Benfica of Portugal. He assured that he is not willing to “lose another year of his career” being a substitute and that is why if within PSV they do not assure him a leading role on the field, then he will make the decision to leave the team. The soccer player has confirmed that he feels ashamed with his children every time he sits down without playing.
