Erick Gutiérrez is not entirely comfortable within PSV. The Mexican has not added the desired minutes and it seems that the straw that broke the camel’s back was his substitute role in the final of the Dutch Cup. After said meeting, the man from the Mexican team made it very clear that once the year is over, together with his team, they will analyze the offers that are on the table. “I am not willing to waste another year of my career,” said the footballer.
More news about the transfer market in Europe
Last summer, the Mexican midfielder had options from various European leagues to leave the discipline of PSV, however, he showed loyalty to the club by continuing within the new project, where he had the promise of being someone of weight on the field, a fact that was not has fulfilled. One of the teams that probed the possible signing of him was Benfica led by Roger Schmidt, a man with whom the former Tuzos de Pachuca has a great relationship.
This version has been confirmed by Erick himself in the podcast “euromexas” making it clear that there was indeed a very real option of leaving for Portugal the previous summer, but he chose to continue within the Netherlands. In addition, the player took advantage of the medium to make it clear that if this market that is approaching those of Lisboa return for his signing, he could seriously think about it, because it is a club well managed by someone who has faith in him and with whom there is good harmony and mutual respect.
#Erick #Gutiérrez #leaves #future #Benfica
Leave a Reply