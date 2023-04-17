“At the bottom there is room” is one of the most successful soap operas nationwide and has launched actors such as Nataniel Sánchez and Erick Elera to stardom, who continues in the new seasons of the production. However, what few know about the artist is that before being Joel in “AFHS”, he was part of the orchestra The Young Sensation with Christian Dominguez. How were your beginnings? Coming up next, we tell you.

YOU CAN SEE: How old is Allison Pastor and how many years apart is she with Erick Elera?

In which school did Erick Elera study?

Erick Elera grew up in the Villa María del Triunf district and studied at Educational Institution No. 7054. Regarding his school experience, the actor fondly recalled this stage due to his first love relationship: “I lasted eight years with my first girlfriend. She studied with me at school 7054, in Villa María del Triunfo. It is impossible to forget her, she is still my friend. With her I learned many things”.

According to an interview for “Sunday a day”, the father of Erick Elera He also referred to the actor’s school stage with amusement: “I had him asleep (at school)”, as an allusion to the fact that the interpreter was lazy to attend his study center.

Erick Elera and Christian Domínguez were part of La Joven Sensación in its beginnings. Photo: Capture/America Television

Erick Elera in The Young Sensation

Although Erick Elera He is best known for his facet as an actor in “At the bottom there is room” Currently, the artist began in the world of Peruvian entertainment through music. In addition to his studies at IE No. 7054 in Villa María del Triunfo, Erick Elera trained in La Nueva Semilla, by Percy Vergara Mendivila cultural association founded in 1998 that promotes singing, theater, dance and modeling in children and youth in the district.

Thanks to his classes, Erick Elera belonged to musical orchestras in Villa María del Triunfo in its beginnings. “I always sang, I started having orchestras and small groups in my neighborhood of Villa María del Triunfo, then I did castings, until I joined La Joven Sensación. It was incredible, my first plane trips arrived, my first time on a stage with a lot of people… Feeling the energy of the girls screaming, signing autographs, taking photos… It was a very beautiful and unforgettable experience”, declared Erick Elera for El Comercio.

Erick Elera was part of the La Joven Sensación orchestra together with Christian Domínguez. Photo: YouTube

After the separation of La Joven Sensación, Erick Elera she dabbled little by little in acting until the biggest role of her life to date came. In 2009, the young artist began playing Joel Gonzales, in “There is room at the bottom”a character that continues to be in force on Peruvian television thanks to his return with season 10.

#Erick #Elera #school #Villa #María #del #Triunfo #study #Joven #Sensación