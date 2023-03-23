Erick Elera He has become one of the most important figures on Peruvian television. Thanks to his important participation in “Al fondo hay sitio”, the popular Joel Gonzáles has stolen the hearts of all his fans with his witticisms, in each episode of this comedy. Therefore, we tell you what the actor studied and how he managed to join the cast of the América TV series.

What did Erick Elera study?

As previously mentioned, from an early age, Erick Elera has been immersed in the artistic environment and had a great inclination towards music.

“Since I was a child I loved art in general. Even, At the age of 14, I went out to sing with a group of friends from my neighborhood in Villa María del Triunfo.or I also liked to imitate other singers like Michael Jackson, The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC”, he said in an interview for the newspaper Correo.

Erick Elera was part of Los hermanos Yaipén. Photo: LR file

For this reason, he was part of the organization “The New Seed” by Percy Vergara Mendivil. This is a non-profit cultural association that promotes the good use of free time through art and culture. In this way, he uses the fusion dance methodology, which is a mix between the urban hip hop genre and ancestral Andean music.

In addition, he studied acting and music, disciplines that have led him to be part of the most watched series in our country and integrate important musical groups.

What musical groups was Erick Elera in?

In the early 2000s, he joined the group “Young Sensation”. Later, she ventured into the small screen as an interpreter in the productions “Nectar in the sky” and “The teacher”.

In 2018, he joined one of the most important orchestras in the country: “Yaipen Brothers”; until he created his own musical group of his: “Erick Elera and his orchestra”.

How did Erick Elera become part of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

In an interview for the YouTube program “QD Show”, Erick Elera told how he entered “Al fondo hay sitio”. The actor explained that he was selected after a rigorous casting made by the producer of the series Efraín Aguilar; However, he revealed that, apparently, initially the character of Joel Gonzáles was intended for Junior Silva, who played the remembered “Fat Chicken”, but that he does not know what happened and, finally, he was the one who kept said role .

“I don’t know what happened, but they called me the following week, to tell me: ‘Erick, they have seen the tests (of the casting) well and the character is for you’, so I jumped for joy”he detailed.