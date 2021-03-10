Through their social networks, Erick elera spoke about the most recent controversy involving his friends Angelo Fukuy and Christian Dominguez.

From a video, the actor responded to the doubts of his followers, who consulted him because of his closeness to Domínguez.

“I have a good relationship with Christian, but it is not that we are very constant, people believe that we walk from top to bottom and it is not like that,” he clarified Erick elera.

Despite his friendship with Christian Domínguez, the interpreter defended the right to Angelo fukuy to form her own group Zona libre, as did Pamela Franco’s partner with the Great International Orchestra.

“I do not know what happened, if they have peeled or not. But, as Christian undertook at one point with his orchestra, we all have the right to do it, but it must be done correctly through the regular channel. Say ‘thanks for everything, a hug’. I don’t know if they have done it badly or well, but I wish them the best ”, he concluded.

Angelo Fukuy wishes Christian Domínguez the best

Angelo fukuy made it clear that, after receiving a notarized letter, the problem is not with Christian Domínguez, but with the Great International Orchestra.

“The issue is not with Christian, but with the company Great International Orchestra. We know each other, there is a respect for his person and his family, may he do well and God bless him ”, said the singer.

Angelo Fukuy, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.