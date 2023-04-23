Erick Elera is one of the most beloved actors of the national soap opera “Al fondo hay sitio”. The versatile artist has been on the show since the first seasons. The popular ‘Boy with a Fish Face’ He was one of the characters that attracted the most attention from the public, since he was very enthusiastic about being part of Group 6 in the series, but the members of the orchestra chose to hire DJ Dimon (Diego Montalban), who did not accept the offer and immediately sought to incorporate his fictional brother: Jimmy Gonzales.

His character has always been linked to music and the actor himself in real life too, since he has had stages as a soloist and was even part of musical groups, for example, in Yaipen Brothers. Find out how he went under the baton of Walter and Javier.

Erick Elera in the Yaipén Brothers

Considered as one of the figures of “At the bottom there is room”began at a very young age in the artistic world by belonging to the cultural association The New Seed, from Villa Maria del Triunfo. Later, he joined small groups in his district. Then came the opportunity to integrate The Young Sensationorchestra with which his first tours and fans would arrive.

After a short stage, the musical group dissolved and Elera was presented as a new addition to The Yaipen Brothers. At that time, together with Christian Domínguez, they had a secondary role, since they also had commitments to The ones in the neighborhood. Precisely, to continue with this project, he decided to step aside in the well-known northern group.

Some time later, his career took a giant step when he was part of the cast of “At the bottom there is room”, in which he established himself as an actor. In parallel, he tried to lead his musical career as a soloist, until in 2014 he rejoined The Yaipen Brothers. Since his return coincided with the departure of christian dominguezit was speculated that he came in his replacement.

The following year, the same artist informed public opinion that he would no longer integrate The Yaipen Brothers because of his commitments to “At the bottom there is room” and his personal projects.

“It is a stage that has closed, I am no longer part of Los Hermanos Yaipén. Everything turned out very well. I always wish them the best, they are my friends, it’s a great family, but I need time to move on with my things: musically, my projects, being in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, and to be with my family”, he revealed on that occasion.

