Erick Elera and Nathaniel Sanchez They starred in a tender reunion shortly after the premiere of the new season of “Al fondo hay lugar”. Both actors happily posed for the cameras and thrilled their thousands of fans on Instagram.

“Yesterday (April 30), life brought us together again. So without planning. Notice those happy faces. I love you, Erick Elera”, was the message left by the actress.

Nataniel Sánchez and Erick Elera together on social networks. Photo: Nataniel Sánchez/Instagram.

The tender message of Erick Elera

Erick Elera did not hesitate to replicate the photos on his own Instagram account and showed that, despite the distance, his friendly relationship with Nathaniel Sanchez remains as close as it was a few years ago.

The driver expressed his excitement at meeting his colleague again and made it clear that the meeting was very pleasant. “Pleasant moments of life” wrote on the aforementioned social platform.

Erick Elera happy for his reunion with Nataniel Sánchez. Photo: Instagram capture

Will Nathaniel Sánchez and Erick Elera be in Al fondo hay lugar 2022?

The announcement of the new season of “Al fondo hay lugar” has generated a lot of expectation around the possible return of some members of the original cast. In the case of Nataniel Sánchez and Erick Elera, both have already answered about their future in the popular Peruvian series.

In the case of the actor, he will be part of the new season and has already appeared in various promotions launched by América Televisión. “I already want to add more flavor and mischief to this character that I have missed a lot. I think that Joel comes quite recharged, he comes with force, ”he told Trome.

On the contrary, the popular ‘Fernanda de las Casas’ ruled out the possibility of returning to production. “After the conversation I had with the channel, we did not come to fruition in the sense of participating, we have not spoken again,” she told the cameras of “Love and Fire.”