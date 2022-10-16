With a lot of entusiasm, Erick Elera He dedicated a heartfelt message to Natalia Salas, after the actress returned to “In the background there is room.” As it is recalled, both shared scenes for several seasons of the series and their characters, Joel Gonzales and Andrea Aguirre, had a relationship in fiction, which was classified as one of the most intense and deep of the popular ‘Boy with a fish face. ‘.

What did Erick Elera say?

Erick Elera He has been one of the most excited by the return of Salas and dedicated an affectionate message to him, with which he demonstrated the great appreciation that artists have for each other.

“You are the best, @NataliaSalasz. It is always a pleasure and a reason for joy to see you, ”she wrote in her publication along with a series of photos in the dressing room of the Pachacamac channel.

For her part, Natalia commented on the post with a humorous phrase that summarizes how her love relationship was in fiction. “Of love and toxicities. Incredible to see you, friend, ”she specified.

Erick Elera shared his emotion for the return of Natalia Salas. Photo: Instagram capture / @ErickElera

Natalia Salas thanked her fans

Natalia Salas She won the affection of the public for her character as Joel’s girlfriend and the right hand of Raúl del Prado ‘Platanazo’. Since the return of the series was announced, fans requested the return of Andrea. More than 3 months after its premiere, the request of the followers became a reality and in the last chapter of Friday the 14th the influencer appeared.

“Oh, I am very, very moved by your messages for my cameo in ‘In the background there is a place.’ Andrea has been (and is) a character that I really loved playing. She makes me happy to have made them remember and laugh. Thank you,” she shared on her Instagram stories.

Natalia Salas participated in a chapter of “In the background there is room 2022”. Photo: Natalia Salas/Instagram

Natalia Salas returns to “In the background there is room”

This past October 14, the América TV teleseries surprised fans by presenting a scene of Andrea Aguirre, Joel González’s ex-partner. Over the years, the change and work progress that the young woman had was shown, but maintaining the character of the previous seasons.