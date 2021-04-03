The Peruvian actor and singer Erick Elera gave an interview to the program You are in all, where he surprised to tell some of his musical projects.

The remembered interpreter of Al fondo hay Sitio assured that he is preparing a new collaboration with Tony Rosado, known in the artistic world as the ‘Cumbia Nightingale’.

“There is an issue with Tony Rosado. We are planning to be able to record, preparing material for this year ”, he expressed.

In addition, he will premiere a new video clip with two Peruvian music stars. “We have recorded a song with Patrick Romantik and the Yaipén Brothers at the beginning of the year, and we should already be launching it, “he added.

He recalled that his theme “Pass me that beer”Turned out to be a hit on music platforms despite the cancellation of concerts during the pandemic. “At this time we have not been able to go to events, but somehow I am happy to know that people are listening to the song and we have been accompanying them,” he mentioned.

Erick Elera talks about his teammates from At the bottom there is site

Erick elera, actor of the telenovela Two Sisters, spoke about his relationship with his companions of Al fondo hay Sitio, a series with which he achieved fame on television.

“Junior Silva and Andrés Wiese They are the ones with whom I have gotten along the most on TV, honestly, more with Junior than with Andrés, but the same with both there is a very special affection ”, he pointed out.

“Adolfo Chuiman is my reference, (…) the first day I saw him I said: ‘I’m going to act with Adolfo, wow!’. I have always said until today, every scene that I have shared with him is like a dream for me ”, said the artist.

