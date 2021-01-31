Erick Elera closes the first month of 2021 with the launch of “The problem”, his most recent collaboration with the urban music singer Ralph Armon.

“A few months ago, the great Erick Elena listened to some songs that he had recorded and then after almost 6 months he decided to ride one of them,” Ralph Armon said on his Instagram profile, explaining how the collaboration between the two took place.

That is how “The problem” manages to mix two opposite genres such as cumbia and reggaeton, with the aim of obtaining a fresh product that manages to position itself as the theme for this summer.

Just released on Ralph Armon’s YouTube channel, the song is produced by Más Diversiones Perú, JDJ, El Chino Maiden and The Frog On The Beat, owner of the Diem Studios record label.

“The problem” is the second collaboration that Erick Elera has done so far this year, having presented weeks ago “Drunk and crazy“With the new artist RH Yeah.

For his part, Ralph Armon makes his way into urban music nationally and internationally with his songs “Forever“,”The way“,”PQ” and “You go with me”. These were the most listened to in Bolivia, a country he visited to make various presentations.

