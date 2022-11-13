Erick Elera and Allison Pastor have managed to maintain their romance with a low profile and away from the scandals that has allowed them to have a stable relationship for just over five years.

Although they do not usually expose the details of their love story too much, they are not shy about showing their followers parts of their family life together with their little son. Discover, below, how this sentimental bond that reached the altar began.

How did Erick Elera and Allison Pastor meet?

The couple met on the recordings of “There is room in the background”. Allison played a secondary character, while Erick personified joel gonzales. According to their own statements, at first they only greeted each other and spoke little, but over time, they became very good friends.

“ We had never met anywhere else. We greeted each other and nothing else, she distanced herself as friends, because going once or twice a month (to record), there was not so much closeness ”, declared the interpreter in “Andrea at noon”, in December 2018.

The romance began to form after Allison held a party for her birthday and invited the singer as well. The curious thing about the situation is that, at first, Elera revealed that she did not plan to go to the celebration.

However, he ended up attending and it was that night that he feels he fell in love with Pastor. “I liked everything, his parents, his grandmother, the whole family,” admitted the artist.

The former reality girl reported that she was with Erick all the time at the celebration, they exchanged phones and talked the whole next day. A short time later, they formalized their relationship, exactly on November 28, 2016. Allison said that what made her fall in love with the actor was his personality, how good a father and how hard-working he is.

Why did Erick Elera and Allison Pastor decide to live together?

After two months together, everything was flowing so well between them that they decided to take the next step and move in together. “We spent the whole day together and sometimes he stayed to sleep at my house, that’s why we decided to move” Pastor told Trome in February 2017.

Allison still lived with her family, so Erick had to talk to her father before she could leave her house to live with the cumbiambero.

Erick Elera and Allison Pastor welcomed their son

The actor was already the father of a girl, the result of his marriage to the model and actress Analía Rodríguez. Nevertheless, In 2018, the stork knocked on her door again with the birth of Lucas, product of her relationship with Allison Pastor.

Shortly after that, he The couple got engaged after three years of dating, marrying on August 31, 2019 . At the party, the “Fish-faced Boy” was encouraged to sing various songs to his guests, which included a large number of characters from the local show business.

Erick Elera and Allison Pastor would perform their wedding in an intimate ceremony. Photo: Composite/Allison Pastor/Instagram

What did you say about the possibility that Allison Pastor has OnlyFans?

Erick Elera He spoke about the possibilities that Allison Pastor had of returning to TV after leaving “Esto es Guerra” due to a serious injury. The popular “Joel González” affirmed that his partner is focused on his business and his work as an influencer.

Given this, Linares asked him if he would support the former reality girl if at some point he decides to venture into OnlyFans.

Erick Elera gets sick and Allison Pastor details the state of his health

The actor of “In the background there is a place” dismayed his audience after announcing that he suffered an allergic reaction. It was Allison Pastor who spoke to provide details about his health status, after she received medical assistance.

“My husband is fine now. At first, we were scared but now we (are) taking it with smoker. We are waiting for the results to see what he is allergic to, ”she indicated through Instagram stories.

