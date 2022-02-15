Last February 14, in addition to all the movies for Valentine’s Day, one of the best gifts for the public was the long-awaited premiere of Passion of hawks 2. The successful Colombian production came to TV through the Telemundo signal and its loyal fans were more than happy to reconnect with the Elizondos and the Reyes almost 20 years after the first installment.

León, Juan David and Erick with their mother Norma Elizondo in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2. Photo: Instagram/@bernardofloresmx

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes 2: who is who in the second season of the soap opera?

As previously announced, the plot of this sequel is far from what was seen in its predecessor. We have seen this reflected with the first sequences, where Eric Y Liontwo of the three children of Norma and Juan, take center stage in the scenes.

Their parents recognize that their heirs are good young people, but that they always get into trouble. However, the most recent scandal has reached a point where it has upset the tranquility of the entire family, as well as becoming the talk of the town. Next, we tell you more details.

The police investigate a crime at the beginning of Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Telemundo capture

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: how much do you know about the soap opera? Actors play fun trivia

Why are the police looking for them?

The first chapter of Pasión de gavilanes 2 was marked by nostalgia and by the great atmosphere of tension for the protagonists. Specifically, the premiere of the telenovela began when they found the lifeless body of Professor Genaro Carreño.

The police went looking for Erick and León Reyes Elizondo because, according to informants, they would have been responsible for the murder who was his teacher. They tell themselves that he mistreated them, but that they would not be able to commit such an atrocity, so they try to evade the officers.

But as they flee down the road on horseback, they are intercepted by several patrols. At that moment, they are taken to jail accused of causing Carreño’s death, despite the fact that Juan and Juan David try to prevent it.

Erick and León are found by the Police, after being accused of murder. Photo: Telemundo capture.

YOU CAN SEE: Will passion of hawks 2 come to Netflix? Danna García talks about possible online premiere

With the passing of the hours, the grandmother of the young people and mother of the Elizondos, Gabriela Acevedo, says that she will speak with the mayor so that he releases her grandchildren. This is effectively fulfilled the next morning, as the burgomaster orders the release of the boys while the investigations last.

In this sense, it was revealed that the person responsible for the capture of Erick and León was Genaro’s son, since a source told him that they had been the ones who killed his father.

With all this in mind, viewers want to know what will happen in chapter two of Pasión de gavilanes, second season; especially since at the end of the first episode we see that Sarita and Norma cross paths with Rosario Montes again after so many years. In addition, the latter and Juan David seem to have created an instant connection. A forbidden love on the way?