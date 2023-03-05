Erich Schaefer has joined a new team but continues with his mission: to develop action RPGs, in this case with Moon beastwhich becomes his new studio after previous work at Blizzard and Runic Games, such as co-creator of Diablo and Torchlight.

The developer has therefore joined the new Moon Beast Productions team with the specific intention of “redefine the action RPG genreHe will reportedly serve as chief creative officer alongside Peter Hu and Phil Shenk, other veterans who previously worked on Diablo 2.

We already knew that Moon Beast was working on an action RPG and now, with Schaefer’s entry, it becomes clear that the address will probably be in line with the author’s previous experiments, who demonstrated a certain continuity going from Diablo to Torchlight stylistic, although it is possible that he intends to propose something completely new.

Schaefer previously worked for Blizzard North, Flagship Studios, Runic Games and Double Damage Games. Among the most important productions are Diablo, Diablo 2 and the Torchlight series as well as Rebel Galaxy. “I am extremely motivated to work with Peter and Phil again,” Schaefer said, referring to his newfound colleagues. “I want to work on projects that are fun and would like to try something different. It’s impressive what Moon Beast has managed to put together as a team in such a short time. reasons that prompted me to get on board”.