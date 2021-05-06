A.When he died he had published more than twenty volumes of poetry. The editions ran into the hundreds of thousands. Only a few German-language poets after 1945 were as successful, and probably even fewer were attacked and reviled more violently than the dedicated leftist Erich Fried. But maybe no one sought confrontation more than he did. At times he was a kind of itinerant preacher for the protest movements; a whole generation could quote his love poems. Every reading could become a rally, every rally a reading. Some of his poems were included in school books – and removed again after outraged objections and on political instructions.

When Fried received the Büchner Prize in 1987, Marcel Reich-Ranicki discovered “brain burns” in Fried’s acceptance speech. Among other things, the poet had put forward the thesis that Büchner would probably have “made his way to the first generation of the Baader-Meinhof group in our time” and that he was in prison today or that he would have “died of a” similar kind of suicide “as Baader did , Happened to Ensslin and Raspe.

An eyewitness to brutal violence

Whether or not a good poem can be irredeemably discredited by the errors or mistakes of its author was controversial then and is now. A large part of Fried’s poetry is simply inseparable from his political convictions. What he himself understood by political poetry, as Peter Rühmkorf and others wrote in the sixties and seventies in particular, what he defined as the essence and task of political poetry, Fried has recorded in the text below, which is published here for the first time. It dates from the spring of 1983 and tells a lot about its author and his beliefs and ideals, which are based primarily on his experiences with political violence: As a child, Fried was an eyewitness to brutal police violence, as a teenager he was confronted with the National Socialist dictatorship, as a young man he tried to save as many people from the Shoah as possible in exile in London. Any help came too late for one’s own father and beloved grandmother.

Fried was well aware of the danger that lyric poetry that would serve up political ideals would fail twice, both artistically and agitatively. Nobody will claim that it has always escaped her. He was an enormously prolific writer throughout his life. Many who thought they knew him and his work knew only a fraction of it. His first volume of poetry, published in exile in London in 1944, had the provocative title “Germany”. “Austria” followed a year later. He often wrote several poems a day, some of which are said to have been written on the subway. For him, poetry was a food intended for daily consumption that could not be repeated often enough.

Not everyone who loves poetry has to be enthusiastic about Erich Fried’s poems. But probably no one who reads Fried’s memoirs will remain unaffected by this reading. “Sometimes even Lachen”, published for the first time in 1986 and now reissued by Wagenbach Verlag on the occasion of Fried’s centenary, is the literary legacy of a political provocateur whose early art had a lot to do with words, but nothing at all with poetry: Die Young Erich Fried’s art was to help others survive.

The verdict: unforgivable inadequacy

Fried’s memories are not memoirs in the usual sense. Small stories are strung together, episodes from his life, unheard-of incidents that follow one another like a cycle of novels. People are happily rescued from a small disaster only to die a little later in a much larger disaster. A Gestapo man has to leave his wife and children behind, who are then supported by a Jewish teacher who, years later, is saved from being transported to the concentration camp by that Gestapo man. A Jewish girl falls in love with an ardent Nazi who eventually follows her into exile in England because love for her is greater than love for Führer.

When the father rejects the young man, the girl becomes sick with grief and love affliction. In psychiatry she is treated with insulin shocks, as a result of which she dies. Could young Fried have saved her life if he had followed his father’s desperate suggestion to seduce the young woman? Even decades later, Fried reproaches himself and comes to the conclusion that he was simply overwhelmed by the situation due to his inexperience in love affairs. Nonetheless, his judgment of himself is harsh: “Unforgivable inadequacy”.

At a farewell matinee in the Burgtheater, Klaus Wagenbach praised Frieds “beautiful hippopotamus head with wonderfully shining eyes”, and Otto Schily certified that he had an “everlasting mandate of his conscience”. Fried himself claimed other merits. In one of the interviews and conversations that a new volume is now gathering (“Freiheit does not rule”, also in Wagenbach), he replaced the end rhyme with the ablaut rhyme in his early poems, linked it to German baroque poetry and thus contributed to it to “overcome the decrepit of German rhyme without giving up a strict form because of it”. But Fried had more to contribute. In exile in England and as a Shakespeare translator, he discovered what German poetry was lacking at the time: the ability to turn the word play into an art, and the willingness to regard art as vital, but not as more important than a beautiful play on words .