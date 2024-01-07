It is October 1, 2023 when Erica ends the life of her severely disabled and severely autistic son Roy (25). Then she kills herself. “Erica did it out of pure love, for us. She could no longer cope with the years of heavy care and sacrificed herself.” Her husband and daughter tell their story about the drama that took place at their home.

