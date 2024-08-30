The Colombian parathlete Erica Castano won the gold medal in the discus throw at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Friday, the second medal that the delegation has accumulated after José Gregorio Lemos’ gold in the javelin.

Castaño made a great throw in his second attempt in the F55 discus, beating his rival from China by just 3 centimeters.

The F55 category is for field athletes who have very limited leg movement, or no limbs at all.

Double silver medalist at the World Para Athletics Championships in London 2017. Fourth place and Paralympic diploma in Rio 2016 and silver and bronze medalist at the Parapan American Games in Toronto 2015 are other titles that are part of the sporting triumphs of the Antioquian.

The story of Castaño

The accident that left her in a wheelchair was after she was shot on December 8, 2008.

Erica suffered spinal cord trauma from a gunshot wound at the T12 level, an injury that compromises the spine.

“When I received the bullet and fell to the ground, I realized that I would end up in a wheelchair, just like my brother, because he had told us what he felt when he was shot. His story and what he experienced were enough to accept my reality. I looked up at the sky and said: ‘My God, I’m going to end up in a wheelchair,’” Erica recalled to EL TIEMPO.

She started practicing paraswimming, which she could not do regularly due to lack of resources. Until her body type caught the attention of Claudia Gallego, a para powerlifting trainer. It was she who invited her to continue swimming to maintain her rehabilitation regime, but also to lift weights of five, ten and even thirty kilos.

Erica Castaño, in 2017. Photo:Private file Share

His build, height and strong arms allowed him to discover his aptitude for throwing discs, javelins and propelling bullets at distances of over five metres.

In March 2015, while at the Medellín Para-Athletics Open, she found two new opportunities: she was added to the Colombian team that attended the Arizona Grand Prix, where she set her first Americas records in the F55 category, and the Parapan American Games in Toronto (Canada) that same year, where she won a silver medal in the javelin throw and two bronze medals for the discus throw and shot put.

