To Argentina Erica Farías it was not enough to rise with the WBO super feather crown by losing on points, in a unanimous ruling, to the American Mikaela Mayer, in a match that took place at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

The cards threw partials of 98-92, 97-93 and 98-92 in favor of the American and demolished the illusion of Farías, 36, who became the first Argentine to fight for a world title in Las Vegas.

The representative of Virreyes came to this fight with a professional record of 26 wins (10 by knockout) and 4 losses before Delfine Persoon, Cecilia Brækhus and Jessica McCaskill. In 2011 she became the WBC lightweight world champion, and in 2014 she won the WBC super lightweight world championship.

Although it had some moments with fiery attacks, La Pantera, as Farías is known, could not break the resistance of its rival and the North American knew how to prevail with a great defense.

At the opening of the fight, Argentina tried to take center stage and both fighters exchanged blows although they did not make a difference. In the second round, The Panther managed to connect to the Californian and showed a good attitude.

For the third round, Mayer regained ground, recalled her condition as the defending champion of the title, but the Argentine did not back down and the dispute developed in the center of the ring. The next chapter was more even because, although Farías came out determined, she met with the iron response of her adversary.

La Pantera sought to regain prominence in the fifth round but Mayer had good resistance and he hit an uppercut that made Argentina stagger. Already in the sixth chapter, Farías fell to his potential and Mayer took the opportunity to show speed in the attack that he combined with a good defense.

Érica Farías could not with Mikaela Mayer. Photo: EFE

In the seventh round, Argentina was able to connect better than Mayer, while in the eighth episode she had a great start, she managed to reach the champion, but as the minutes went by she began to feel the physical demand and Mayer managed to take advantage of her favorite status.

In the ninth round, Mayer reconnected Erica Farías and the Argentine could do little in the last chapter, which she had arrived with with the only option of seeking the knockout to win the crown.

The cards ended up confirming the triumph of the North American and frustrated Farías’s dream of accessing what was going to be his third world crown.

The Argentine had reached this commitment with the experience of having faced fighters of the stature of the American Jessica McCaskill (twice), the Colombian Cecilia Brækhus, the Belgian Delfine Persoon and the Argentines Alejandra Oliveras and Victoria Bustos (twice). among other.

