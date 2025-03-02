In 2001, The Warner Brother TV. Network launched a kind of experiment that, in the end, would give them much more success than expected by the most optimistic: Smallville. A prequel that showed us a teenage superman, long before he learned to handle how God sends his own powers.

Throughout ten seasons distributed in ten years, we saw Clark Kent superhero as superhero, although many were surprised that in that prequel, at least at the beginning, Kent’s love was not the afamous lois laneas they had shown us in Christopher Reeve and Gene Hackman’s films, but Langa Lang, referring to Superboy comics.

Lois Lane would have to wait for 2004 to make an appearancefirst with some episodic appearances and, later, as the main character. Erica Durance, who was chosen to play LANE, had until then made small papers in B horror films, but his role in Smallville I would launch it into international stardom In a blink.

Durance, which curiously has returned to television to be Supergirl’s mother, was the last lone of the small screen. The CW

When the series stopped being broadcast, in 2011, it seemed a good time to step further in his career, but the progress stagnated.

He had married in 2005 with the Canadian actor David Palffy, with whom he had two children in 2015 and 2016. Without having come out of television, in the last decade The actress turns her life on four main axes: her family, events, trips and, finally, Christmas romantic comedieswhich are their main (almost unique) professional work, and of which he has come to do several in the same year, without necessarily being the protagonist.





In 2024, the actress traveled to Paris on the occasion of the Paris Fan Festival and did not forget to share, in addition to some parts of the trip through her Stories, The one that was his great challenge: to climb to the top of the Eiffel Tower without crying.

Only two weeks ago he has repeated the experience of traveling to the Gallic country although, this time, he has visited Colmar, and has left everything collected in a single video he has shared through his Instagram account.