All of Éric Zemmour’s words steal airtime from intelligence, violate our values ​​of fraternity and seek to assassinate the Republic. And it is there, without doubt, that is the worst of his last televisual belching. No one can be surprised anymore by his hate speech towards foreigners. Sentenced by the Paris court last week to a fine of 10,000 euros for “insult and incitement to hatred”, after a racist diatribe uttered at the opening of the Convention of the right, in September 2019, a few days in sentence after having already been convicted for other Islamophobic remarks, Eric Zemmour quite simply reoffended, this Wednesday, September 30, on C-news, by qualifying “all” unaccompanied foreign minors of “thieves, murderers and rapists”. But he went even further by targeting human rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child as “the origin of evil.” Neither more nor less than spitting in the face of Marianne and of France, of which he nevertheless wants to be the defender. With all due respect, France is the mother of human rights and the Republic protects the best interests of the child, whatever their national, ethnic or cultural origin. At least this is where the pride of being a French citizen can lie. The France of Eric Zemmour is not France. His has Vichy hints and was defeated, in his time, despite the support of industrialists like the one he has today from the owner of the television channel which regularly serves as a Tribune. Perhaps, moreover, should he appear in court by his side? Because beyond the fate of the recidivist delinquent who is Éric Zemmour, there is the question of the responsibility of the media which offer him so much visibility. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation on Thursday, October 1, for “incitement to racial hatred” and “racist public insults”.