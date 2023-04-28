Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Donald Trump is currently in court over rape allegations. His son Eric tweets about it – and gets his father in trouble.

New York City – On Tuesday (April 25), the trial of a rape allegation against donald trump. The ex-president has not yet appeared in the courtroom, has repeatedly dismissed the allegations from afar and described the process as “fraud”. His son Eric, who could have done his father a disservice, took the same line.

“Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against my father is allegedly FUNDED by political activist Reid Hoffman (Co-Founder of Linkedin),” wrote Eric Trump in a tweet. “A civil lawsuit funded by a billionaire who is not directly involved in the case out of sheer hatred, malice or fear of an excellent candidate is a disgrace to our country, should be illegal and says everything there is to say about the the present case.”

Eric and Donald Trump during a press event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Archive photo) © Andres Leiva/Imago

Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina then received a warning from Judge Lewis Kaplan that his client was “in danger” because his son’s husband, despite court orders about the Rape allegations by author E. Jean Carroll had tweeted. reported about it rawstory.com. That tweet has since been deleted.

Billionaire to finance trial against Trump: judge fears jury influence

After a lunch break, Carroll’s attorneys reportedly complained about Eric Trump’s tweet on Wednesday (April 26). “If I were you, I would have a conversation with your client,” Kaplan reportedly told Tacopina. The federal judge also ruled that the jury should not consider that the court costs may be borne by a billionaire who is critical of Trump.

Asking whether LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman contributed money to E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against the former president, Judge Kaplan said, “would be prejudicial” because it would not affect Carroll’s allegations. “The whole issue of litigation funding is ruled out,” Kaplan said, according to a report by BusinessInsideright.

Since the court considers the information irrelevant and comments like Eric Trump’s could “sway” the jury, both Trump Sr. and his son are said to be keeping a low profile on social media. (nak)