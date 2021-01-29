Why did you choose to adapt “Betipul”, an Israeli series? How did the idea of ​​anchoring it in post-November 13, 2015 come about?

Eric Toledano Everything is connected. This series made noise when it was released in 2005. It has always been like a little light at the bottom of our drawer, because it is an incredible concept of purity: it is the very essence of cinema, that is to say a field. -contrechamp, two points of view that confront each other for good. But the attacks of November 2015 started it all. First, with Olivier Nakache, we wanted, in this moment of collective anxiety, to hear the laughter. We produced “le Sens de la fête”, with Jean-Pierre Bacri. The second reaction was “In therapy”. To testify in fiction that this moment had existed.

Containment shows it, never have platforms worked so well, because we need fiction to address reality. We do a lot of research on the subjects we choose, here on psychoanalysis, or on autism in “Hors Norms”. But we also need to take refuge, as when we were little, in imaginary worlds, which magnify life a little, which give meaning …

Giving meaning is the whole subject of “In therapy” …

Eric Toledano I say it and I hammer it out: we are living in a cacophonous time, where people are speaking more and more, but without anyone really listening. Conversely, psychoanalysis emphasizes listening, dialogue and time.

The cocoon that Dr. Dayan has made in his office is pulverized by the violence of the outside world, right?

Eric Toledano “Betipul” screenwriter Hagai Levi says: “The flaws of the characters betray the flaws of a country. The series shows a policeman, doctors, youth, couple. You have a scan, a photo of French society in its hesitations, its traumas, its flaws.

Psychoanalysis does not provide answers to things, but gives value to the word, since we pay to listen to ourselves.

This incredible character of psychoanalyst embodied by Frédéric Pierrot seems to waver …

Eric Toledano He’s in crisis. On his practice, on the value of his practice, on his role in society. We blame him, we yell at him, we attack him … There is a time when everyone does constructions, patients and shrinks alike. And that, when we deconstruct all day long, we end up deconstructing ourselves. From the first episode, a patient falls in love with him, and the first dam, fragile, jumps. What’s interesting is that it’s a series of questions that are put to society. Psychoanalysis does not provide answers to things, but gives value to the word, since we pay to listen to ourselves. One pays to be at peace, with others, and in the case of psychoanalysis, with oneself.

We took five years to set up this project. Five years ! We are in reverse of society, where everything is much more instantaneous.

Not all the characters want to be in front of their shrink, they have an easy insult …

Eric Toledano The violence of society comes to be expressed inside the cabinet. For example on the police. At one point, the policeman played by Reda Kateb explains that three weeks before he was applauded and that now we spit on him. What interests me is to know why, in a society, we go from applause to blows. We are no longer in the nuance. We are in the thumbs-up society, like on Facebook. We are back in the days of the gladiators. This series comes to say: “Let’s take time back. It is the praise of slowness, of reflection. Today, the most popular app is Instagram. Insta means the moment. We want everything instantly. But not everything is obtained that way. Besides, our art, cinema, takes time. We took five years to set up this project. Five years ! We are in reverse of society, where everything is much more instantaneous.

Is this instantaneity also in the patients’ desire to get better immediately?

Eric Toledano Exactly. The character of Reda Kateb also asks Dayan: “Fix me now. »All episodes begin with this requirement, to have a quick and efficient response. And the only argument that does not wither is “it will take time”. The smart thing about the starting model is that we move forward, as a spectator, session by session. So I don’t know whether to advise people to watch the show all at once, because it’s good to leave some space …

And get out of the big screen, you who have spent your entire career in the cinema?

Eric Toledano I’m not going to lie to you, it’s painful. Because we are missing a crucial step: we are used to touring France, to meet the spectators, at each release of our films. For the series, we had planned to meet, for seven weeks, public in public in different cities. But the confinement and the closing of the rooms stopped everything. I love this series, I love defending it. But my heart and my DNA, like those of Olivier, is to go to theaters to present the films.

All 35 episodes of season 1 are available on Arte.tv until July 27, 2021.