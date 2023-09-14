Ali Maali (Dubai)

Brazilian Eric Jurgens (22 years old), Al Ain player, believes that the season started on a positive note by Al-Zaeem, stressing that there are many local and foreign goals that the team is looking for during the current season, especially in light of the participation in the AFC Champions League, pointing to the great ambitions. Which caresses all the “violet” players.

Eric said to Brazilian media: We started the season in a positive way, with 3 victories and a strong performance, with two matches in the “ADNOC Professional League” and a match in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup,” and we are happy about that, but we realize that it is “just the beginning,” and we must maintain our mark. .

He added: Al Ain has players with a winning mentality, and we all want to improve further to deliver a wonderful season, so we must continue to provide the best match after match.

Eric highlighted the continental participation, starting with the match with Pakhtakor, Uzbekistan, in the AFC Champions League, next Tuesday, and said: We have a series of important matches, locally and abroad, where I made my first appearance in the “Asian Champions League”, which is a strong, difficult and very important competition for us. We realize the difficulty of each round, but we focus on starting well and providing the start that befits the team, its reputation, and its future goals.