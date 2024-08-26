Have you ever thought about how right it is to “borrow” ideas and content to grow a company? Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, recently shook things up with some rather bold statements: Stealing copyrighted content may be acceptableat least until you succeed and can pay lawyers to “clean up the mess.” This is an example of the often unscrupulous attitude that characterizes the technology industry, where innovation sometimes trumps ethics.

Schmidt He made his point at a talk at Stanford’s School of Engineering, suggesting that students use advanced language models to replicate platforms like TikTok, ignoring the potential legal and ethical issues. His logic? If the idea takes off, you can always hire lawyers to sort out the legal issues. And if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t matter that the content was “borrowed.”

Eric Schmidt provokes – but is it really that simple?

Schmidt he tried to downplay his words, stating not to support illegal content theft, but the damage was already done. His approach reflects a widespread mentality in Silicon Valley, where technological progress often outpaces the laws that should regulate it. But is it right to consider intellectual property as an obstacle to be overcome only if you achieve success?

This vision raises an ethical question: to what extent is it justifiable to use other people’s content to fuel innovation? And should we, as consumers and content creators, accept this type of behavior as part of the technological “game”?

The debate is open. In a world where artificial intelligence and technology are advancing at a dizzying pace, it is essential to reflect on what is right and how we want progress to be achieved. And you, what do you think? Is it right to ignore the laws in the name of innovation?