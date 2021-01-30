“I defend the return of community policing because it is a public service for our fellow citizens which creates trust. It is there all the time: it is not an intervention police. In working-class neighborhoods, it allows regulation. To fight against discrimination, there is nothing better than to mix and live together. Now, the municipal police have taken over this role a little: I can see the trust that is forged between them and the traders, associations and neighborhood players. In the 1990s, Jean-Pierre Chevènement conceptualized community policing with a leitmotif: to be known and recognized. When Nicolas Sarkozy suppressed it, it was a turn towards a change of doctrine crossed with staff reductions. The national police are now doing with the means and the doctrine that we give them. Result, we send it to the pipe breaker. Today, we can no longer do without having a local police force whose objective is to anticipate and prevent difficulties rather than simply react to events. “