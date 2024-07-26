Der Musikjournalist Eric Pfeil hatte vor zwei Jahren schon „Azzurro“ veröffentlicht, einen Reiseführer in hundert Songs. Nun ist der zweite Band „Ciao Amore, ciao“ erschienen, die B-Seite sozusagen, und wer dank „Azzurro“ alle Hits zu kennen glaubte, der täuscht sich. Denn wenn man wie Pfeil die gesamte Popmusik betrachtet, von der Musica Leggera der Sechzigerjahre über die politischen Liedermacher der Siebziger, den tanzbaren Italo-Disko-Sound der Achtziger bis hin zu Rap und Autotune, dann hat man auch mit zweihundert Songs noch lange nicht alle Highlights abgehandelt.

Das zeigt sich allein daran, dass Pfeil nicht nur auf die im Titel erwähnten hundert Lieder eingeht, sondern auch auf zahllose andere Stücke und besonders sehenswerte Musikvideos verweist. Betrachtet man das ganze Spektrum der italienischen Nachkriegsmusik, so sind Italo-Pop und Italo-Disko in Deutschland zweifellos am bekanntesten, Genre-Begriffe, die Tanzflächen unter warmem Sommerhimmel und spritzige Drinks gefühlt schon im Namen tragen.

Jede Menge Trash

Diese Assoziation ist nicht falsch, wird der italienischen Popmusik jedoch nur in Teilen gerecht. Denn hinter so manch eingängiger Melodie verbirgt sich sowohl musikalisch als auch textlich eine ungeahnte Komplexität. Es ist dieser Gegensatz, der Pfeil reizt, das Talent der Italiener, der Schwere des Lebens mit Leichtigkeit zu begegnen, ohne sie dabei zu verharmlosen. Und, andersherum, scheinbare Nichtigkeiten wichtig zu nehmen. So erzählt der auf den ersten Blick launig und etwas albern wirkende Song „Viva la pappa col pomodoro“ („Es lebe die Tomatensuppe mit Brot“) von Rita Pavone eigentlich davon, dass eine satte Bevölkerung keine Revolution anzettelt.

Eric Pfeil: “Ciao Amore, ciao”. Through Italy with 100 new and old songs. Kiepenheuer & Witsch Publishing

Of course, there is sophisticated pop music in Germany too. It just rarely fills the halls. In Italy, however, as Pfeil writes, “you can land a summer hit with songs about almost any topic.” Which doesn’t mean that every summer hit is an intellectual gem. But some of them are.

A good example of this is the music of Franco Battiato, who died in 2021 and whose album “La voce del padrone” was the first Italian record to sell more than a million copies in the early 1980s. On it, he manages to sing about a superficial, money-driven society, about the failings of politics, and not only quotes numerous other songs, the “Iliad” and Adorno’s “Minima Moralia” – he also presents all of this to danceable music. Pfeil writes about the singer: “As is so often the case in Italy, in the case of Franco Battiato, the affection of his compatriots results from the fact that he did not throw himself at them, was popular or easy to understand. Battiato challenges the Italians, and that is exactly what they loved about him.”

Rocking, singing, dancing

Of course, not all Italian singers are concerned with Adorno and the next revolution; instead, they are often about love, sometimes in a very banal way. And there is undoubtedly a lot of trash in Italo-pop. But even in this area, Pfeil manages to find those summer earworms, the so-called tormentoni, that stick in your head. He does not claim to maintain a critical distance. Pfeil is a fan and writes from this attitude. It is his enthusiasm that defines the band, an enthusiasm that also includes the absurd. So the hundred pieces include not only well-known classics such as “Caruso” by Lucio Dalla, but also songs such as “Baciami la vena varicosa” (“Kiss my varicose vein”) by Clem Sacco. You don’t have to like all of the songs presented, but you definitely want to hear them after Pfeil’s lyrics.

The only downside to this entertaining book is the arrangement of the chapters. Pfeil does not proceed chronologically, but alphabetically, which results in an orderly table of contents but stylistic jumps. Instead of being able to follow the musical development with the accompanying Spotify playlist, listening catapults you from the sixties to the immediate present and back again.

That’s a shame, because Pfeil shows again and again how social and political changes are reflected in music, that the “anni di piombo”, the leaden years of the late sixties to the early eighties, left their musical mark just as much as the Berlusconi era. Connections that could have been better understood in a chronological narrative. So the volume has become more of a collection of anecdotes, which you can of course read in the order you like. And afterwards, or maybe even while reading, you should listen, bob, sing and dance.