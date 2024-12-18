Eric Huwer, finance director of Hamburger SV, demands that clubs that ensure full stadiums and subscription sales be rewarded more when TV money is distributed.
When everyone thinks of themselves, everyone is thought of: those responsible in professional football are likely to heed few words of wisdom as much as this one. And the sentence seems more relevant than ever since there is again a lot of spoils to be distributed: 4.484 billion euros by 2029 – that is the amount that the recently completed sale of the Bundesliga media rights brought in.
