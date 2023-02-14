Eric García is experiencing a season of terror. Xavi gave him confidence at the beginning of the course and throughout the previous season, but the central defender has not taken steps forward. The Spaniard lives sitting on the bench, since he has not been able to fully compete with Ronald Araujo, (for many the best central defender in the world today), and as if that were not enough, the level of Andreas Christensen has surprised everyone within the Barcelona, further separating the former Manchester City.
Barcelona today has the best defense in the world, and it is a fact that Eric García does not fit, at least today, into that stigma. Despite this, the club still has faith in the Spaniard and there are no intentions of transferring him in the summer market, but there are plans to sign a left-footed central defender as a priority. This possible arrival could further complicate Eric’s situation within the culé team, which is why they will leave the important decisions in his hands.
Sport anticipates that the Catalan team would not have removed the transferable label from Eric, but if the defender considers that his situation within the squad is not going to change and requests his departure, the Laporta and Alemany board will respect his position and will listen to offers for his possible transfer, hoping to reach the best agreement both for the interests of the player and for the future of the Blaugrana team. This weekend, given Ronald’s suspension, it is not ruled out that Eric may have a chance.
