The Barcelona he saw yesterday how he escaped a capital triumph at the sporting level and above all at the moral level in Granada almost in the last play (1-1). Even so, that was not the only bad news for the Catalans. The expulsion of Gavi and above all, the injury of Eric García, they add to an endless list of casualties on the team.
The central will be five weeks off due to a muscle problem. It thus joins the loss of Araujo, who in the Cup against Linares (1-2) broke a hand and will also have to be a good time away of the playing fields. Two very important casualties for an area as delicate as the center of defense.
Sergi Roberto and Wagué complete the casualties in the rear azulgrana. The youth squad has problems in his right thigh and his return would be scheduled for April, while the African is seriously injured and it doesn’t even have a token. This makes it even more important the arrival of Dani alves, that yesterday he played a good game with assistance included.
If we go up the line, the midfield also looks seriously affected. So much Pedri as Frenkie de Jong, Undisputed starters in the team for months, they are not available for Xavi. Pedri’s thing is a mystery and his return is not very clear. He has not played for more than 3 months, since the last defeat against Benfica (3-0). De Jong should be ready for the Super Cup semifinal against him Real Madrid.
By last, the injured forwards in the azulgranas They are not just anybody. So much Ansu Fati as Ferrán Torres (although he is not yet registered) they still cannot be under Xavi’s command. The youth squad does not play since November against Celta (3-3). Martin Braithwaite, who is out since the beginning of the season, is still limping from his operation and has time to return.
Total, 9 casualties that continue to leave Xavi and his Barcelona in box. A drama that seems like It does not stop with the arrival of 2022.
THE 9 LOSS OF BARCELONA: Wagué, Sergi Roberto, Araújo, Eric García, De Jong, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ferrán Torres and Braithwaite
#Eric #García #join #plague #injured #stop #Barcelona
Leave a Reply