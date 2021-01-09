This is a first: the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) will investigate the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti. The Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, François Molins, announced Friday, January 8: he will very soon open a judicial investigation for “illegal taking of interest” against the Minister of Justice. The file will be entrusted to the investigating committee of the CJR, competent for the actions of the ministers in office.

This investigation will open following complaints filed by the Anticor association and three magistrates’ unions, which accuse Éric Dupond-Moretti of a conflict of interest linked to his former activities as a lawyer.

The member of the government notably ordered administrative proceedings against three magistrates of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), who participated in the investigation aimed at identifying the mole who allegedly informed Nicolas Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog that they had been placed on listen for justice. However, Eric Dupond-Moretti himself is among the lawyers whose conversations were examined by the PNF.

“There is obviously a problem”

In addition, the complainants accuse the minister of having opened another administrative investigation against the examining magistrate Édouard Levraut, who denounced having been pressured. Still a lawyer, Éric Dupond-Moretti had publicly criticized Édouard Levraut’s methods. “Know that when the time comes, I’ll explain myself, you can count on me to say everything I have to say”, warned the minister on Thursday evening about a possible opening of an investigation.

“Our request is deemed serious enough to lead to an investigation. We are waiting for the continuation and for the CJR to tell us what is in law “, reacted Katia Dubreuil, president of the Syndicat de la magistrature. “The opening of judicial information was necessary, an investigation must take place, there is clearly a problem”, affirms for his part Master Jérôme Karsenti, lawyer of Anticor.