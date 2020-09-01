Since his appointment to the Ministry of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin has been tilting dangerously towards the extreme right, even going so far as to take up one of his flagship concepts, that of “The wildness” of the society. Term he has “Quite right to use”, congratulates Marlène Schiappa, Minister responsible for Citizenship. But this is obviously not to the taste of their colleague Eric Dupond-Moretti, invited Tuesday in the morning of Europe 1. The Minister of Justice refuses to use this word which “Develops the feeling of insecurity”. “I want to address the intelligence of the French, not their base instincts”, he tackled.

“Phantasm” and “populist discourse”

Without directly naming Darmanin and Schiappa, the former lawyer denounces their “Populist discourse”, the “Bidding” and “Those who add constantly”. “Insecurity must be fought. The feeling of insecurity is more difficult because it is a fantasy ”, he said. How does the Minister of Justice explain the magnitude of the “Feeling of insecurity”? By the “Economic difficulties that our country is going through”, by “The Covid” and by the over-media coverage of various facts in “Some media”. “France is not a cut-throat”, he says in front of the journalist Sonia Mabrouk, who does not hesitate to take up the security rhetoric of the tenant of the Place Beauvau.

The embarrassment of a martial executive

The Keeper of the Seals then opens a controversy that is not limited to a simple lexical debate within the majority. Rather, it shows the glaring differences on these themes, especially since he is not the first member of the government to distance himself from the formula. In the middle of the summer, Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition, criticized the former mayor of Tourcoing for “To pit the French against each other”. Even Emmanuel Macron, without denying the phenomenon, recently indicated that he prefers to use the expression “Trivialization of violence” rather than talking about “Wildly”. But, when Prime Minister Jean Castex asks “Close the ban” on the controversy, one detects the embarrassment of a martial executive which seeks to occupy the security ground, with the risk of flirting always more with the right-wing, even frontist theses.