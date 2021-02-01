In 2008, oil spills severely polluted three villages in the Niger Delta, Nigeria. Thirteen years later, four Nigerian farmers and fishermen have succeeded in seeking justice. On Friday January 29, a Dutch appeal court ordered Shell to pay them compensation. According to the judgment, the Shell subsidiary in Nigeria is indeed “Liable for damage resulting from spills” in two of the three villages concerned. The court also considers that the parent company Royal Dutch Shell did not respect its duty of vigilance.

“Finally, there is a certain justice for the Nigerian people, who are suffering the consequences of Shell’s oil activities, reacted Eric Dooh, one of the four farmers. It is a bitter victory, since two of the plaintiffs, including my father, died before the end of this trial. But this verdict gives hope for the future of the inhabitants of the Niger Delta. ”

