The first actor Eric del Castillo will undergo a new surgery and it is he who reveals that he will undergo surgery in the coming days. Eric del Castillofather of the actress Kate del Castillowho is 89 years old, tells everything on the program ‘De Primera Mano’.

Eric del Castilloone of the Mexican actors with the longest career in Mexico, mentions that he will undergo a surgical procedure due to a discomfort that has worsened in recent days.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Eric del Castillo, father of Kate del Castillo and Veronica del Castillo, He explains that because of his feelings he cannot stand for long periods of time:

Don Eric del Castillo with his wife and daughter Kate del Castillo. Photo from Instagram

“I have a problem, I had back surgery a while ago, I fell at my daughter Verónica’s house and two screws broke, so those screws are causing me pain, but I’m going to have surgery…very simple now that the soap opera is over,” he says. Eric del Castillo a ‘First Hand’.

About the fall that Don suffered Eric del Castillo at the home of his daughter Verónica del Castillo, let us remember that during 2021 he was visiting said home and he ended up on the ground, he was able to be treated, but he was left with after-effects and today they are ‘taking their toll’ on him.

Don Eric del Castillo has been dedicated to acting since his youth, Although he intended to study medicine, he ultimately did not do so and, motivated by his mother, he began to study acting in 1954, when he was 20 years old and entered the Cinematographic, Theatrical and Radio-Television Institute of the National Association of Actors (ANDA).

Eric del Castillo in an image of how he looked in his youth. Photo from Instagram

Some of the first performances that Eric del Castillo He performed in the theater in the 1950s in productions such as ‘La Llorona’ and ‘Réquiem para una monja’. Since then he has been linked to the theater and remains active in it, and has also been able to make dozens of films and soap operas to date.