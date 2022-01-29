eric dane, who plays Cal Jacobs in euphoria, has been one of the characters that has had the most presence during the last episodes. In chapter 3 of the series of hbo max We were able to see a young Cal played by actor Elias Kacavas, and we could understand how complex it was for him to discover his sexual identity.

Now, in an interview with the Collider medium, the actor who gives life to the adult version provides details about what it meant for him to play this complex role.

Euphoria has just released its third episode, in which we saw Elias Kacava as Cal Jacobs. Photo: composition/HBO

Eric Dane on Cal Jacobs

The actor who is part of the cast of euphoria He said, “Cal is not a criminal. Cal is just confused, conflicted, and mixed up, and has been living a lie for most of his adult life. He has to deal with it, eventually find his truth and hopefully have the courage to live it, which is what we’re going to see this season.”

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs. Photo: Warner Media

In addition, Dane talked about his transition from Grey’s Anatomy to Euphoria: “I felt like I was disconnecting from the craft of acting. I felt a bit stuck, forced, or whatever you want to call it. I wasn’t whistling on the way to work, let’s just say that. But this role (in Euphoria) is incredible. The people I work and collaborate with are super talented. Sometimes, I feel like I’m punching above my own weight, in this case. It is a dream role. I can do everything that nobody asks me to do and that allows me to grow and expand as an artist. I trust Sam a lot. I don’t even have to ask him what’s going to happen in the next episode, or what’s going to happen in the next season. It will be fine with me.”

