The 76-year-old British artist Eric Clapton received the first dose of COVID-19 in February and six weeks later the second. The singer revealed to Robin Monotti Graziadei, a London architect, that his experience was not good.

“ I received the first puncture of Astrazeneca and immediately had severe reactions that lasted for ten days. I finally recovered and they told me it would be twelve weeks before the second dose ”Wrote the guitarist.

Eric initially sent the message privately to his friend. According to Rolling Stone magazine, Robin spread the text on Telegram with the permission of the well-known artist.

In the first lines of the text, it reads: “About six weeks later I was offered the second Astrazeneca injection, and I received it, but with a little more awareness of the dangers. Needless to say, the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were frozen, numb or burning, and practically useless for two weeks.”.

Likewise, he also revealed that he was afraid: “I was afraid that I would never play again (I suffer from peripheral neuropathy and should never have gotten close to the needle), but the propaganda said that the vaccine was safe for everyone …”.

On the other hand, the singer has shown his dissatisfaction with the confinement due to the pandemic. In December 2020, Clapton collaborated with Van Morrison on a song against it, called “Stand and Deliver.”

“There are many of us who support Van and his efforts to save live music; he is an inspiration. We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not to think about working. Live music may never pick up, ”Clapton said of the song.