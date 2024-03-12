Eric Carmen, the singer of “All by Myself” and “Hungry Eyes” has died

Eric Carmen, an American singer who became famous with the group The Raspberries and then became a solo artist and author of some famous songs including Hungry Eyesincluded in the film's soundtrack Dirty DancingAnd All by Myself.

The artist's wife made the announcement of his death, without specifying the reasons. “Our sweet, loving, talented Eric passed away in his sleep this weekend. He was very happy to know that for decades his music has touched so many people and he will always be remembered by them” he written Amy Carmen who also asked to “respect the family's privacy as we mourn our terrible loss.”

Born in 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, Eric Carmen began his musical career by co-founding the rock band The Raspberries in the 1970s. Having embarked on a solo career, he then concentrated on writing for other artists.